Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Sells 9,288 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
TD traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,786. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$87.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.09.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
