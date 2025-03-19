Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Sells 9,288 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,786. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$87.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

