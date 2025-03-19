Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

