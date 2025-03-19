Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 35.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $539.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.