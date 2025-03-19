Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $171.81 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.77 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.65.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

