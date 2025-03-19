Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

