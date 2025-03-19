Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 387,100 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of INBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 126,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 323.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $610 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

