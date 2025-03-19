International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 745,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 105,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

