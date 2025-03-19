Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.95 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.43 and a 200-day moving average of $531.90.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

