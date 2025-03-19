Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after buying an additional 59,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after buying an additional 136,544 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

