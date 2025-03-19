Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
