Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,585 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 114,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 62,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

