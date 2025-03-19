Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 2,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
