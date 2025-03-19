Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 2,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

