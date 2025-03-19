Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
