Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 36,277 shares.The stock last traded at $61.53 and had previously closed at $61.82.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $776.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

