Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 383,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 183,169 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.92.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

