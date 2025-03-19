Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after buying an additional 1,277,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

