Investment House LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.12% of AutoNation worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,255,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 739.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AN opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

