Investment House LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $731.11 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $731.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

