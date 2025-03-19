Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PayPal by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,537,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

