Investment House LLC Sells 199 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

