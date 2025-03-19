Investment House LLC Sells 952 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE T opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

