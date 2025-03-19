Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 3,531 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YANG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,767,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of YANG opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.45.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

