iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $100.67, but opened at $103.89. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 10,786 shares trading hands.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

