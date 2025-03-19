iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,402,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,548,596 shares.The stock last traded at $100.55 and had previously closed at $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,302,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

