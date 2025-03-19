iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

