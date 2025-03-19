iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $23,686,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.