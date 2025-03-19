iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 228264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

