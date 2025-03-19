iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000.

Get iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $597.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.