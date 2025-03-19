iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 358,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 131,293 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $43.91.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

