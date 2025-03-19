iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $75,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

