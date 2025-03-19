iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IVV stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.06.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
