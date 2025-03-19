iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVV stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.