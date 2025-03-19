iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVV stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

