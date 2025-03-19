iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

