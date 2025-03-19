iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after buying an additional 265,001 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

