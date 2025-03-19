iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Plans Dividend of $0.33

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3282 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

