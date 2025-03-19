iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.20% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $29.95.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.