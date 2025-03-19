iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.20% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

