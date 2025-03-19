iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.95 and traded as low as $103.52. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $103.54, with a volume of 16,761 shares traded.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.