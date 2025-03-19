iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.95 and traded as low as $103.52. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $103.54, with a volume of 16,761 shares traded.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.