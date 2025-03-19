iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 205,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 90,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.
iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.
iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF
About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF
The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.