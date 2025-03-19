iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 205,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 90,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

