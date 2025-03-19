iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.57. 165,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 35,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.
