iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 606.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,189,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 1,020,993 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 101,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,576 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,296,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 273,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 273,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

