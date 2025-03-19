iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $68,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

