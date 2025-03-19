iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 32245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 661,194 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

