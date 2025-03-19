iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 448,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 413,996 shares.The stock last traded at $40.95 and had previously closed at $40.48.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

