iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $127.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

