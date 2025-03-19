iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PABU opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of -1.11.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

