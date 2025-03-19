iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

