iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

