J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.46% from the stock’s previous close.

J.Jill Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JILL opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $132,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,686.85. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 196.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

