J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.17. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 69,276 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JSAIY

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.2 %

About J Sainsbury

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.