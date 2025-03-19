Jacob Suen Sells 6,982 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $29,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,071.36. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Jacob Suen sold 120 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $559.20.

On Friday, March 7th, Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $58,651.05.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.67. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 39,436 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airgain by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

