Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.91. 24,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $159.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

